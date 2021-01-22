Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 2,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

