Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. NovoCure comprises 2.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.02. 2,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

