Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vapotherm worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vapotherm by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $846.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

