Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Glaukos worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 91.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 74.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $25,271,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 6,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,394. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.