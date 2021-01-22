Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.43. 1,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.99. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $250.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.