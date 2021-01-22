TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.35.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

TRP traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,157. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Insiders bought a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 in the last three months.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.