TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $544.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,310. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 154.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.