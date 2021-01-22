TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 143,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

