TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 475,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,316,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. 140166 upped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

