TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 144,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.