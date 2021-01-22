TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 82,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,076. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

