TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,017. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

