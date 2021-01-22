TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

GIS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,919. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

