TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. 12,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,732. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

