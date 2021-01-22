TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. 805,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,114,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

