Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.76

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.76 and last traded at $131.69, with a volume of 293059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

