TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post sales of $43.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. TechTarget posted sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $145.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.35 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $214.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.44. 187,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,949. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after acquiring an additional 664,105 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

