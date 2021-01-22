Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.50 ($4.12) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.30 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.33. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

