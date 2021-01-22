Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.76

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 45552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

