Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 478,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 904,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

