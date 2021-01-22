Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Cut to Sell at Investec

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $88.44 on Friday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $89.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $847.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

