Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE THC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

