Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) were down 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 1,846,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,264,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Tengasco had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

