Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $13.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $6,686,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,618,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,021 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tenneco by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

