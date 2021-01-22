Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) Trading Down 4.5%

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.85. 7,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Get Tenzing Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $58,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,934 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenzing Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,202 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 13.81% of Tenzing Acquisition worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily operates in India.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenzing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.