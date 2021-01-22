Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report sales of $479.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the highest is $482.00 million. Teradata reported sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Insiders sold a total of 21,971 shares of company stock worth $487,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Teradata by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,567. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

