Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

