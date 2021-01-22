Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $844.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

