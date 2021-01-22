Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $844.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The firm has a market cap of $800.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $713.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

