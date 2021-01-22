Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $846.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,990,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

