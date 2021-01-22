Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $70.61.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.