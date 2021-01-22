Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.72 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

