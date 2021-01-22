Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.04.

TXRH stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,835 shares of company stock worth $31,793,531. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

