TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGSGY. Danske cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets cut TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $16.23 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

