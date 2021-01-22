The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.96

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and traded as high as $145.00. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 63,765 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.75. The company has a market capitalization of £50.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

