The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.76

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 469460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $968.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

