The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.38 ($65.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,455 ($58.20) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,564.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,480.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

