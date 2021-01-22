The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $215.00 by Berenberg Bank

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $215.00 target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

The Boeing stock opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

