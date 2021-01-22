The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

