The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 276,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

