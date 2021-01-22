The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.88 and a 200 day moving average of $211.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

