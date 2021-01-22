The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $92,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.90. 102,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.