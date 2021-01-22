The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.10 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.37 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.