The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.