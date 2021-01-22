The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 950,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $32.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

