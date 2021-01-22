The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after buying an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.