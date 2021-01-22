The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in The Kroger by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 103.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

