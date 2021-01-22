The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has remained focused on cutting down costs across the organization and taken efforts to increase productivity and eliminating waste amid the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This will sustain the company's margins in the near term. Estimates for Manitowoc's to-be-reported quarter's earnings have undergone positive estimate revisions lately. The company is also taking necessary steps to align production with changing levels of demand. Manitowoc’s market leading products and innovation pipeline also provide it with a competitive edge. Further, a strong liquidity position will help the company navigate these troubled times. Manitowoc's aftermarket business has been performing well and the company thus remains focused on improving this crucial part of the business to drive growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $508.36 million, a PE ratio of -43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

