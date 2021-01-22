The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

TMG opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The Mission Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Get The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) alerts:

About The Mission Group plc (TMG.L)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.