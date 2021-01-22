The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.